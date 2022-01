Garrick and Sandi Martin of Foxworth announce the birth of their second child, a son named Waylon Garrick Martin. The baby was born on Sept. 25, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital. The birth weight was 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and the length was 21 inches. The paternal grandparents are Greg Martin of Brookhaven and Rowena and Tim Dyess of Columbia. The maternal grandparents are the late Joe “Von” Dewey Stringer and Mickie Barber, both of Foxworth. The baby is also welcomed by brother, Wyatt Martin.