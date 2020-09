Thursday night a one car accident claimed the life of the Marion County Deputy Coroner.

A white car driven by Alicia Neal had run off the road into a tree, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. No other person was involved.

The accident happened on Mississippi 587.At 6:06 p.m. the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the accident, according to Sgt. Travis Luck with MHP.

The crash remains under investigation.