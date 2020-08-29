One man is dead after multiple shots were fired into a vehicle on Hale Street in Columbia Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a shots fired call at 1:49 p.m. at 1521 Hale Street where the male victim was sitting in a black Mercedes next to the driveway of the home. The vehicle appeared to have been shot at at least eight times.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified said she was in the kitchen and heard a bunch of shots fired.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Both the Columbia Police Department and Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to the call.

