There are a lot of reasons for Southern Miss basketball’s turnaround season, but one of the biggest is the chemistry amongst the players as well as the coaches and players.

One of the most apparent breakout seasons has been Austin Crowley, who has been critical in the Golden Eagles’ 13-2 start and first 2-0 start in conference play in 10 years. However Crowley, who leads USM with 17.1 points per game, arrived at Southern Miss in a somewhat different way compared to his teammates since it was mainly due to the relationship with assistant coach Nick Williams.

The duo shares what they both classify as a “big brother-little brother relationship” and is not the typical coach-player relationship.

Williams’ Journey to Coaching

Williams played three seasons at Ole Miss but spent his freshman season at Indiana before transferring. During his time with the Rebels, which was from 2010-13, the Alabama native helped the Rebels win 70 games and make three straight postseason berths. He also helped Ole Miss win the SEC tournament title and win the most games in a single season in school history. One memory that resonated with Williams was Ole Miss’ 86-82 loss to Southern Miss in Reed Green Coliseum during the 2011-12 season.

Williams played basketball overseas for two years before returning to Alabama. He first began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant, but Williams initially had no passion for coaching.

“I was volunteering, but I really didn’t want to do it,” Nick William said. “I was just like, ‘I can’t do this.’ “The biggest thing for me was the transition to coach from player. At that time, I felt like I could still play. I had to flip the switch that it’s not about you. It’s about these kids.”

Williams then decided to return to Ole Miss and became a graduate assistant, which is how he first met Crowley. Crowley, who was just a junior in high school and a four-star recruit, arrived at Ole Miss on a visit, and the duo had a natural spark.

“Our relationship took off from there,” Crowley said. “Nick is more of like a big brother to me. He’s given me advice, and shown me how he went through things. He tries to let me be the better version of himself. He was a really good basketball player as well. He shows me the ropes of what he wishes he would have done and wish he would have known. I’m thankful for that.”

Yet when Crowley arrived in Oxford, Williams accepted an assistant coaching job at Northwest Mississippi Community College.

“It was a point in life where he needed to upgrade his coaching level, and I understood that,” Crowley said. “I wanted him to be the best person of him just like he wants me to be the best version of me. There is always that ‘what if he was there (at Ole Miss’), but I’m glad we are here now.”

SUMMER WORKOUTS

Before arriving at Southern Miss, Crowley spent three seasons at Ole Miss with Williams coaching at Northwest, but each faced similar circumstances mentally.

For Williams, junior college basketball was not ideal and tested his coaching abilities, and he wondered if he would ever break into Division I coaching.

“JUCO ball, especially in Mississippi, is tough,” Williams said. “JUCO will teach you a lot about yourself, and if you really have it inside of you and if it is something you really want to do.”

At the same time, Crowley began losing confidence in himself as he continued to come off the bench for the Rebels. Through that span, Crowley and Williams spoke and encouraged each other almost every day.

“I didn’t know if I was good enough to be where I am now,” Crowley said. “He always tells me that I am better than he was. He’s just always trying to give me confidence. I tell him he’s the best coach I have had. I’ve always tried to keep him on top. I know how the grind gets. Sometimes you just get stuck in your mind, and you are thinking too much. It’s easy to be overcome by things like that.”

And so the summer before the 2021-22 season, Crowley and his teammate Jarkell Joiner, who transferred to North Carolina State, made the 49-minute drive from Oxford to Senatobia every day to work out with Williams. The just over one-hour workouts never had set times and ranged from the morning to late at night. Williams agreed to help train Crowley, but only if he could be candid about critiquing his game.

“He was open to it,” Williams said. “We watched a lot of film of his games. He took it, and it was an honest critique of his game with some of the things that he needed to get better at. You can only imagine the type of money he was spending on gas per week. That goes to show you how dedicated he was to growing his game.”

Gas money was the least of Crowley’s worries, and although he does admit the drive became tiring, he learned to make it a peaceful ride. After that summer, Crowley turned in his best season at Ole Miss as he led the team with 77 assists and averaged a career-high of 4.5 points per game.

“What do you want to do to be great?” Crowley said. “It’s the price you pay if you want to be great. “Sometimes, after a workout, we would sit there and just talk about how life is going. Me and him have a bigger relationship than basketball. If I stopped playing basketball today or if he stopped coaching today, me and Nick would still be the best of friends. I wasn’t thinking about the gas money at the time.”

ARRIVING AT SOUTHERN MISS

Southern Miss head coach Jay Ladner remembered Williams as a player and had crossed paths with him during recruiting trips. From afar, Ladner was impressed by Williams and kept tabs on the young coach in case he wanted to hire him in the future.

“I knew him on the surface,” Ladner said. “Whenever you run into somebody, it just kind of hits you like that guy could be a potential assistant one day.”

Williams was one of the first coaches to reach out to Ladner once positions opened on USM’s staff. Ladner and Williams met at Char Reiterant in Jackson, where he was quickly impressed but open about the situation at Southern Miss.

“I knew after talking to him that this was my guy,” Ladner said. “I said, ‘You need to understand that if I offer you this job, what you are getting into.’ I wanted to make sure I was very upfront and transparent. I didn’t want to be misleading. “Nick had mentioned that Austin was a possibility. I didn’t realize that Austin would drive to work out with Nick from Oxford to Senatobia for Nick to work him out. That said a lot to me about what kind of respect that Austin had for Nick’s expertise. That was a great selling point for me.”

Despite Ladner facing the hot seat, Williams didn’t shy away from taking on the job.

“If you watched me as a player and know me as a person,” Williams said. “I don’t run away from the hard. I run towards it. The only way you are going to get through it is to break through it. “This is the only shot I had. You have to make good of it.”

Crowley entered the transfer portal and turned to Williams for guidance. The junior guard was already drawn to Southern Miss, but once he learned Williams earned the job at USM, it solidified the decision.

“Coach Ladner said Southern Miss has been down a couple of years, and we are trying to bring it back,” Crowley said. “I felt that in my own self. I’ve been there. I was a highly-ranked high school player; I went to Ole Miss and didn’t have the career I wanted to have. I felt like I needed to be rejuvenated (just like) Southern Miss. You can see stands are now filling back up because basketball is back. That’s what I needed. I needed something to embrace me while I embraced it. It worked out perfectly.”

The duos’ circumstances are something that neither Crowley nor Williams had ever imagined.

“With his talent, he could have gone anywhere in the country,” Williams said. “He believed in me and had a vision for himself. He believed enough in me to stick his neck out for me and trusted me. There are days when he doesn’t like me. There are days I can’t be around him, but we always find ourselves back the next day. “He’s been a blessing to my family. I know I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him. I would be somewhere else. Who knows where I would be? I owe it all to him, and I’m so thankful for him.”

