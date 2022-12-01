Southern Miss football has accepted an invitation to play in the 24th LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

The Golden Eagles, who finished their regular season with a 6-6 mark, will play former Conference USA foe Rice (5-7). The LendingTree Bowl made the official announcement on Sunday, which Southern Miss formally announced later in the day.

USM is 6-6 all-time against the Owls, with the two teams previously meeting in the 2021 season, which had Rice emerge with a 24-19 win.

Despite Rice being a 5-7 team, the Owls can appear in the postseason since there were not enough six-win teams to fill out the bowl slate. Rice has the highest Academic Progress Rate score, which determines how 5-7 teams are selected for the postseason.

This is Southern Miss' first appearance in a bowl game since the Armed Forces Bowl back in 2019. The Golden Eagles make their 19th bowl appearance since 1997 and 27th overall. It will also mark the first time Southern Miss appears in the Lending Tree Bowl.

Rice featured one of the best statistical defenses in C-USA this past year. The Owls were ranked No. 3 in yards allowed (377) and No. 2 in passing defense (210) but were eighth in points allowed (33.8).

On offense, Rice averaged 25.3 points per game. Quarterback play became unstable for Rice after starter TJ McMahon was injured against Western Kentucky on Nov. 12 and missed the Owls' last two games. The Owl passing games' top target has been Bradley Rozner, who has hauled in 41 catches for 834 yards and nine touchdowns. Rice's leading rusher is Cameron Montgomery, who has posted 498 yards and one touchdown, while Ari Broussard leads the team with nine touchdowns and 251 yards.

The Lending Tree Bowl will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama on Dec. 17, with kickoff set for 4:45 p.m. The game will be aired on ESPN.