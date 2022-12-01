The grass isn't always greener on the other side, and Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin has learned that lesson the hard way. After weeks of flirting with the idea of skipping town and signing with Auburn, the 47-year-old put all the rumors to rest Nov. 25 by signing an extension to remain in Oxford with the Rebels.

Personally, I see this as the best possible outcome for all parties involved — even for Auburn. In most cases, the head coaching gig at Auburn would be considered a "destination job," but that would be far from the case with Kiffin, who's routinely left strong programs after very short stints at the helm.

Kiffin has coached at five different schools since returning to college football in 2009, following a pair of lackluster seasons in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders. He left Tennessee at the altar after only one season in Knoxville, and he's yet to remain at the same school for more than three seasons ever since.

Auburn already has its hands full trying to battle Nick Saban and the rest of the SEC each year on the recruiting trail. How much more difficult would that process become if they brought in a "flight risk" head coach? How can you expect blue-chip recruits to commit to your program if they can't trust their coach to commit to the team? Considering that, Kiffin's decision to stay in Oxford just might've been a blessing in disguise for the Tigers.

For Ole Miss, the benefits are pretty clear. They get to retain an elite head coach who's slowly turning their program into a force to be reckoned with, both on the field and in recruiting. Kiffin's reeled in two consecutive top-30 recruiting classes since 2021, and that streak will likely stay alive now that he's committed to staying with the Rebels. He's also done a tremendous job of landing high-profile transfers, such as former Gatorade Football Player of the Year Jaxson Dart, who left USC to join Kiffin and the Rebels a year ago. Momentum is on their side, and retaining the coach who started that shift is more than worth the money they've invested to make it happen.

For Kiffin, the decision is beneficial for multiple reasons. For one, it helps repair his reputation as a flight risk. Secondly, it earns him more tenure with Ole Miss than he'd have likely ever secured at Auburn. In Oxford, Kiffin is largely judged in comparison to Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Had he gone to Auburn, he'd be judged in comparison to Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, which just became the first program in college football history to win at least 10 games in 15 consecutive seasons. From that perspective, the extension with Ole Miss starts to feel like a no-brainer.

The drama was fun while it lasted, and it definitely made Egg Bowl Week a little more fascinating, but at the end of the day, Kiffin to Auburn just wasn't meant to be. For now, all is calm on the SEC Western front. That is, until the next time a top-notch program comes knocking on Kiffin's door.