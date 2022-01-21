For those truly interested in the truth concerning this virus and the vaccines, especially the draconian efforts being exercised to prevent early treatment and, in essence, exercise federal and global control over this “pandemic,” I would suggest a careful reading of Robert Kennedy’s new book, The Real Anthony Fauci. The introduction to the book supplies enough information for most to see through the massive fog of lies enshrouding this issue. The book covers an enormous amount of data in extreme detail about far more than just Anthony Fauci, the man who cannot seem to tell the truth about anything.

This issue is very complex, not just the science, but also the power politics and global organizations involved in the creation of this pandemic and its unending continuation. Kennedy clears the air of this purposeful engrossing obfuscation with documented facts and data. The proponents of mass, forced vaccination parading medical university professors before the public does nothing to provide truth as most university employees are either terrified of telling the truth, unknowledgeable concerning the science, fooled by fake medical studies, receiving funding from the NIH or NIAID themselves, or subject to the massive propaganda effort as well. I spent enough time in medical universities and know a number of medical professors to understand how the system works.

What most concerns me is the insane recent move to vaccinate children down to the age of five years and eventually even the newborns. Already, a massive propaganda program has begun to vaccinate pregnant women—which the real science says is a disaster. Small children are at extremely low risk from this virus or its variants.

Pregnant women are being told that during their pregnancy they are immune suppressed and therefore have a greater infectious vulnerability. There is a reason God designed it that way—it protects the baby from destruction and damage from the mother’s immune system. Artificially stimulating these women with powerful, now untested, immune stimulants in the form of vaccines is a disaster in progress. Dr. James Thorp, a fetal-maternal physician and expert on this issue openly says no pregnant woman should be inoculated with these vaccines.

He further states that the recent papers suggesting it is safe are fraudulent, which I demonstrated in an earlier column. Before the vaccines were recommended for pregnant women, no safety studies had been done on any pregnant woman or even animals. It has been demonstrated that the nanolipid carrier for the mRNA passes through the placenta to the baby, infiltrating every organ, including the brain, of the unborn baby producing mass numbers of spike proteins. These spike proteins then enter a large number of cells in the baby—including brain cells.

Absolutely no studies have been done to see what effects this will have on these babies as they grow into childhood. Careful studies done by researchers prior to this pandemic have clearly shown that immune stimulation during pregnancy can increase spontaneous abortions, result in malformations, and increase the incidence of autism spectrum disorders and schizophrenia tremendously.

There have been 2,737 babies lost over the past 10 months caused by these covid vaccines. That is a 50 times higher incidence than experience with all other vaccines combined over the past 30 years. And this includes only the miscarriages actually reported to the VAERS system, which is no more than 10% of the actual number. If we convert that to babies lost per month caused by vaccines, we see that approximately 274 babies are reported to be lost each month caused by the covid vaccine.

Keep in mind that most miscarriages, infant malformation, and other complications are not being reported to the federal VAERS system, as most obstetricians have a disinclination to blame the disaster on a vaccine that they strongly recommended the mother take during her pregnancy. No effort is being made by any federal regulatory agency to follow-up on the outcome of these pregnancies, especially as regards the child itself.

As for the small children, we see over 10,000 adults have died in the United States as a result of the covid vaccines which is 500 times higher when compared to a common vaccine used for the past 30 years. A more accurate recording indicates that at least 150,000 adults have died soon after receiving a covid vaccination.

Just how many dead children will the vaccine proponents accept before someone says stop this insanity? Are they willing to accept 10,000 dead children—50,000? No one has died from the Omicron variant, adult or child, and the death rate certainly will never reach the number of deaths from the vaccine. It is time for common sense, medical reasoning, and real science to reign during this terrible period.

Russell L. Blaylock, M.D., is a Northsider. He is a retired neurosurgeon and Associate Editor-in-Chief of Surgical Neurology International