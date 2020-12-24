West Marion Primary School

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old and I live in Kokomo.

For Christmas please bring me a toy truck and a toy dinosaur.

I will leave for you milk and cookies for a snack.

Love,

Bryson Thompson

Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old and I live in Mississippi.

For Christmas please bring me 2 cookies and toys.

I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.

Love,

Barion Arevalo

Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old and I live in Foxworth.

For Christmas please bring me a princess person and other toys.

I will leave for you cookies and chocolate milk for a snack.

Love,

Emily Par

Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP

Dear Santa,

I am 4 years old and I live in Texas in a house.

For Christmas please bring me Pokémon Legos and coloring books.

I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.

Love,

Rylan Cahill

Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old and I live in not sure.

For Christmas please bring me a truck with a box with 3 scratches in it and hot wheel toys.

I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.

Love,

Bretton Carroll

Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old and I live in Mississippi.

For Christmas please bring me a glowing can and a cane that changes colors.

I will leave for you chocolate chip cookies and milk for a snack.

Love,

Grayson Holmes

Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old and I live in Foxworth.

For Christmas please bring me a big truck and a crane.

I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.

Love,

Parker Howse

Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old and I live in Sandy Hook.

For Christmas please bring me a boomerang and hot wheels cars.

I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.

Love,

Ryar Larson

Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old and I live in Mississippi.

For Christmas please bring me Dominus rex car and Dominus rex toys.

I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.

Love,

Easton Martin

Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old and I live in Mississippi.

For Christmas please bring me: LoL doll and an Elsa and Anna doll.

I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.

Love,

Kayleigh Matthews

Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old and I live in Mississippi.

For Christmas please bring me Mario and Luigi stuffed toys and hard toys.

I will leave for you cookies and hot chocolate for a snack.

Love,

Claire McLendon

Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old and I live in Baxterville, MS.

For Christmas please bring me Legos and dinosaurs.

I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.

Love,

Malakai McNeese

Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old and I live in Foxworth.

For Christmas please bring me a bike and a dress.

I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.

Love,

Estefany Sandoval

Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old and I live in Mississippi.

For Christmas please bring me a Barbie motorized car and a mini kitchen set.

I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.

Love,

Sadie Spiers

Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old and I live in Foxworth.

For Christmas please bring me stuffed animal Elf and hard toy worm.

I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.

Love,

Emma Claire Thomas

Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old and I live in Mississippi.

For Christmas please bring me a fish tank and a water toy.

I will leave for you cookies and chocolate milk for a snack.

Love,

Kamdyn Wise

Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old and I live in “I just can’t remember.”

For Christmas please bring me a toy motorcycle and dress up kit from Doc McStuffins.

I will leave for you cookies and chocolate milk for a snack.

Love,

Katherine Wood

Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old and I live in Foxworth, MS.

For Christmas please bring me a stuffed animal and a pet fish.

I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.

Love,

Brooklyn Woodward

Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old and I live in a house.

For Christmas please bring me a Mario game and a dino car.

I will leave for you cereal and chocolate milk for a snack.

Love,

King Gilmore

Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old and I live in Houston, TX.

For Christmas please bring me 2 monster trucks and a boomerang.

I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.

Love,

Jairo Vega

Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP