West Marion Primary School
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old and I live in Kokomo.
For Christmas please bring me a toy truck and a toy dinosaur.
I will leave for you milk and cookies for a snack.
Love,
Bryson Thompson
Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old and I live in Mississippi.
For Christmas please bring me 2 cookies and toys.
I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.
Love,
Barion Arevalo
Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old and I live in Foxworth.
For Christmas please bring me a princess person and other toys.
I will leave for you cookies and chocolate milk for a snack.
Love,
Emily Par
Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP
Dear Santa,
I am 4 years old and I live in Texas in a house.
For Christmas please bring me Pokémon Legos and coloring books.
I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.
Love,
Rylan Cahill
Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old and I live in not sure.
For Christmas please bring me a truck with a box with 3 scratches in it and hot wheel toys.
I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.
Love,
Bretton Carroll
Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old and I live in Mississippi.
For Christmas please bring me a glowing can and a cane that changes colors.
I will leave for you chocolate chip cookies and milk for a snack.
Love,
Grayson Holmes
Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old and I live in Foxworth.
For Christmas please bring me a big truck and a crane.
I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.
Love,
Parker Howse
Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old and I live in Sandy Hook.
For Christmas please bring me a boomerang and hot wheels cars.
I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.
Love,
Ryar Larson
Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old and I live in Mississippi.
For Christmas please bring me Dominus rex car and Dominus rex toys.
I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.
Love,
Easton Martin
Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old and I live in Mississippi.
For Christmas please bring me: LoL doll and an Elsa and Anna doll.
I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.
Love,
Kayleigh Matthews
Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old and I live in Mississippi.
For Christmas please bring me Mario and Luigi stuffed toys and hard toys.
I will leave for you cookies and hot chocolate for a snack.
Love,
Claire McLendon
Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old and I live in Baxterville, MS.
For Christmas please bring me Legos and dinosaurs.
I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.
Love,
Malakai McNeese
Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old and I live in Foxworth.
For Christmas please bring me a bike and a dress.
I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.
Love,
Estefany Sandoval
Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old and I live in Mississippi.
For Christmas please bring me a Barbie motorized car and a mini kitchen set.
I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.
Love,
Sadie Spiers
Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old and I live in Foxworth.
For Christmas please bring me stuffed animal Elf and hard toy worm.
I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.
Love,
Emma Claire Thomas
Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old and I live in Mississippi.
For Christmas please bring me a fish tank and a water toy.
I will leave for you cookies and chocolate milk for a snack.
Love,
Kamdyn Wise
Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old and I live in “I just can’t remember.”
For Christmas please bring me a toy motorcycle and dress up kit from Doc McStuffins.
I will leave for you cookies and chocolate milk for a snack.
Love,
Katherine Wood
Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old and I live in Foxworth, MS.
For Christmas please bring me a stuffed animal and a pet fish.
I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.
Love,
Brooklyn Woodward
Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP
Dear Santa,
I am 6 years old and I live in a house.
For Christmas please bring me a Mario game and a dino car.
I will leave for you cereal and chocolate milk for a snack.
Love,
King Gilmore
Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP
Dear Santa,
I am 5 years old and I live in Houston, TX.
For Christmas please bring me 2 monster trucks and a boomerang.
I will leave for you cookies and milk for a snack.
Love,
Jairo Vega
Mrs. Leonia Bozeman, K, WMP