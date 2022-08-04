Under towering pines near the corner of Broad Street and Branton Avenue, one of Columbia’s newest structures celebrates a year milestone this summer. Dedicated on July 3, 2021, Legion Square is a classic monument of granite columns and seating, vitrified clay pavers and concrete built to recognize anyone that served honorably in the Armed Forces of the United States.

Impressive as the Square is, equally important is the story of how it came to be. Columbia has always felt strongly about honoring Armed Forces veterans as evidenced by the memorials located on the grounds of the Marion County Court House.

The Square began as an idea of a group of members of American Legion Post 90 as a way to commemorate the 100th birthday of the founding of the Horatio W. Rankin Post in 2020 with a pleasing monument to veterans. Over a two-year period, and with the help of too many organizations and individuals to name, the project was completed in a timely manner despite funding challenges, construction obstacles and the pandemic.

Noteworthy is that the impressive final design of the Square was not provided by a professional architectural team but by the Post 90 members and a talented local artist. Donations of construction materials and labor helped build the Square, but an important source of funding was and is the purchase of a brick paver to be etched with the name and service information of the veteran.

The five granite columns honor the branches of the Armed Forces and direct one to the plaza area divided into four squares. Designed for more than 3,800 pavers, in the first year more than 1,200 veterans have been honored. Two examples are: in the northeast square is a marker honoring Volmer D. White, a county resident entombed in the Battleship Arizona since December 7, 1941; in the southwest square is a paver for J.B. Ivy, a WWII POW and Bataan death march survivor.

It is important to say that the Square does not exist to only honor local veterans. Since its dedication, many pavers have been placed for out-of-state veterans without monuments in their area.

Legion Square is a part of the City of Columbia and is overseen by City Hall. It is available free of charge for certain outdoor events coordinated through City Hall. Post 90 of the American Legion continues to assist in the development of Legion Square by overseeing the purchase of pavers to honor veterans. Applications are available from members of Post 90 and at locations such as City Hall, local banks and businesses and the Marion County Historical Society Museum.

Visit Legion Square in Friendship Park soon and discover who our veterans are. Consider honoring a veteran you know by purchasing a lasting and solemn brick monument. Contact Post 90’s 1st Vice Commander Ted Wilks at 601-736-9393 for information about Legion Square.