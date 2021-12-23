The December meeting of the Town Club met at Calvary Baptist Church on Dec. 6. The hostesses were Donna Williams, Marie Yawn, Ginger Pittman and Carolyn Sanson.

Club members were welcomed by President Louise Brown. New members, Toni Cook, Scarlett Gafford, Rosalind Mikell and Judy Ward were introduced. After a delicious meal and short business meeting in which the Club voted to provide a donation to First Baptist Church/Love First Program, members were entertained by a fairy, a nutcracker, an elf, a keepsake ornament and an angel who explained the real meaning of Christmas to a lizard. The skit was adapted from a children’s book, “The Christmas Lizard.” Louise Brown was in charge of the program. A total of 26 members attended.