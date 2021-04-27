New Zion United Methodist Church

Feeding in the Park,

May 1

New Zion United Methodist Church Men and Women invites you to its Feeding in the Park free lunches from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, at Friendship Park while supplies last. Everyone is welcomed.

National Day of Prayer, May 6

National Day of Prayer will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, at the courthouse steps.

For more information, please call Dal Murray (601) 441-1803.

Smithsonian Exhibit,

Now until May 8

A Smithsonian traveling exhibition that highlights the changing landscape of rural America has arrived to Columbia. The phenomenal exhibit will be on display until May 8, at the Marion County Museum & Archives, located at 200 Second St., Columbia. The public is invited to visit the exhibit, along with the expanded and remodeled museum areas every Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. from now until May 8, 2021.

For more information, contact Carol Durham, museum curator, at (601) 731-3999.

Columbia Group

AA Meetings

Columbia Group AA will hold in person meetings at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 312 C Second St. Please use the door in the alley.

AA Group

The Back To Basics AA Group is now meeting in-person at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1400 Church Street, and online via Zoom. For Zoom meeting information please call 601-441-9857.

Sunday at 8:00 a.m is a closed meeting, open only to those who think they have a problem with alcohol.

Friday at 7:00 p.m. is an open meeting, available to anyone interested in learning more about alcoholism.

Al-Anon Meetings

Columbia Serenity Al-Anon Group meetings have resumed in the coffee room at Chapel of the Cross United Methodist Church, 1639 Hwy. 98 East.

Any questions, call (601) 441-3053 or (601) 674-0918.

About WINGS

WINGS mission is to empower women in crisis to make informed choices by providing safe shelter and supportive services, including education and case management. This helps lead to self-sufficient, independent, and violence-free lives for these ladies and thier children. You can get involved by giving out the hotline number (601) 684-9111 to a lady in an abusive or crisis situation, make a tax deductible donation or monthly pledge to support or expand the WINGS ministry, make donations of gently used furniture, appliances, household items and clothing or volunteer at the WINGS Thrift Stores.