Miracle Temple Outreach Ministries Morning Glory Service, Jan. 4

Miracle Temple Outreach Ministries invites you to its Morning Glory Service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4. Host will be Pastor Tammy Parker and guest speaker will be Prophetess Sabina McGee.

