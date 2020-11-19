John the Baptist Missionary Baptist Church Plate Sale, Nov. 28

John the Baptist Missionary Baptist Church will be selling chitterlings and rib plates with sides from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 500 Lumberton Road.

For more information, please contact Linda Wilson at (601) 310-0888.

AA Group

The Back To Basics AA Group is now meeting in-person at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1400 Church Street, and online via Zoom. For Zoom meeting information please call 601-441-9857.

Sunday at 8:00 a.m is a closed meeting, open only to those who think they have a problem with alcohol.

Friday at 7:00 p.m. is an open meeting, available to anyone interested in learning more about alcoholism.

Al-Anon Meetings

Columbia Serenity Al-Anon Group meetings have resumed in the coffee room at Chapel of the Cross United Methodist Church, 1639 Hwy. 98 East.

Any questions, call (601) 441-3053 or (601) 674-0918.

About WINGS

WINGS mission is to empower women in crisis to make informed choices by providing safe shelter and supportive services, including education and case management. This helps lead to self-sufficient, independent, and violence-free lives for these ladies and their children. You can get involved by giving out the hotline number (601) 684-9111 to a lady in an abusive or crisis situation, make a tax-deductible donation or monthly pledge to support or expand the WINGS ministry, make donations of gently used furniture, appliances, household items and clothing or volunteer at the WINGS Thrift Stores.