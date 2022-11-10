The Columbia Police Department made two arrests on Halloween in two separate incidents. Melvin Leon Elvir-Martines, 32, of Columbia and James Newton, 55, of Columbia both had a Halloween that was not filled with treats.

Elvir-Martines was arrested after a report that his car left Broad Street and entered the yard of the Hugh White Mansion. Sgt. Oved Dunaway found Elvir-Martines to be in the possession of two cocaine-filled dollar bills and took the suspect into custody. Elvir-Martines was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Newton went into the CPD office intoxicated and claimed his car had been stolen. While he was there with officers, a report came in of a wrecked and abandoned car near 1552 North Park Ave. It turned out that the vehicle belonged to Newton, and he had been seen getting out of the car and leaving the scene with another person earlier. Newton was arrested and charged with making a false police report.

Both Newton and Elvir-Martines have bonded out of the Marion County Jail.