In the 75-year history of the College World Series, only three states have had two different schools from their state win the national baseball championship in back-to-back years.

Mississippi’s achievement may be the most unique.

It’s by far the smallest state to have accomplished this feat. And its back-to-back winners — Mississippi State in 2021 and Ole Miss this year — each won the national title for the first time in school history.

We don’t know how much the most devoted partisans of each school enjoyed watching their bitter rival climb to the top of the college baseball world. But for those who root for both schools, or just enjoy it when any Mississippi individual or entity fares well in the national spotlight, it has been a fun two years.

Such a repeat performance may never happen again in our lifetimes. So treasure the rarity of it.