The Biden administration clearly miscalculated how much resistance the American-installed government in Afghanistan would put up to the Taliban retaking control of the country.

It cannot miscalculate, though, on getting Americans out of that chaotic and dangerous place as well as those Afghans who assisted our efforts during the 20-year war. To stop the evacuations prematurely could subject those left behind to persecution and death.

That would be an intolerable conclusion to this ordeal and a betrayal of those who trusted the U.S. to look after them in exchange for their cooperation.

Although the military-led evacuations picked up Monday to their highest number since they began, it appears unlikely that all the people still awaiting evacuation can be gotten out by the initial Aug. 31 deadline for removing American troops.

Although the Taliban are saying no extension, President Biden needs to make this point non-negotiable: U.S. troops will not leave until all American citizens and our allies are safely gone.

