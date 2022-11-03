A reporter from The Columbian-Progress went out into the community to ask citizens about what's important to them voters with the midterm elections on Tuesday. For several in Marion County, they value the economy, abortion rights, immigration, education and integrity from candidates.

"What are your thoughts about the election Tuesday, and what issues are important to you as a voter?"

Mary Ethel Frelix, Columbia

"I feel well-informed because I use sample ballots and then I research the issues and the candidates. I pretty much always vote democrat. Abortion rights are important to me because eventually taking away that right leads to taking away other rights, such as voting rights and other rights of minorities. The Supreme Court is very important. They have the final say on most things. "

Mike Fortenberry, Columbia

"I'm republican. As far as I'm concerned, I want to know the truth and who to believe, especially in the news. It's all about the money. I like Trump. If he was a better speaker, he might have done better. I feel he is a true American. Things aren't safe anymore. You can't let your kids just play outside anymore. The economy is important. You have to have the rich in order to have the poor."

Elnora Mingo, Columbia

"I am definitely voting. I look for someone honest and fair to everybody who will do the right thing."

Rhonda Dykes, Columbia

"In general, for the entire nation, it is immigration and our borders. Otherwise, Christian values and crime are important to me. All in all, Columbia is a good place to raise a family."

Donald Bullocke, Columbia

"I don't vote. John 17:16 says we have no part in the world. Issues I care about are minimum wage, high gas prices and the economy."

Clara Bilal, Columbia

"I am a democrat. I am not really in favor of the two-party system. I want things to be better and for us to get away from the things we used to do and do better. Social security is important to me and not taking away from the people who need it. Education is very important. The only way to change is to educate people that if they don't voice their opinion, they can't complain."