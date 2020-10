This photo of Columbia public school teachers was taken in the 1970s. Four people can be identified - second from left, Donna Noblitt, Ruby McElroy, Judy Brewer and, at far right, Becky Cook. If you can identify any others, what they taught and a more specific date, please call or text 601-731-3999. This photo is in the B.B. Bradley collection at The Marion County Museum & Archives.