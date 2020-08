65 years ago, Aug. 11, 1955 “Miss Martha Ann Smith thanked the Columbia Rotary Club at its Tuesday noon, meeting for having sponsored her for a Rotary Foundation award. She applied for the award on November 15 and was interviewed on December 27 in New Orleans. She was notified in March that she would be one of the 110 students from 29 countries who will be studying in 20 different co...