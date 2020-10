65 years ago, Oct. 13, 1955 "The telephone system will change in Columbia at 1:01 a.m. on October 16, which is one minute past midnight on Saturday. Instead of giving a number to an operator, it will be dialed, and every phone in the Columbia area will have a new number.” “The total enrollment of all county and city schools shows that 5,671 of the county’s population of 23,967 are l...