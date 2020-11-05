Pictured are the founders of the church that would become Woodlawn, Rev. E. L. Dyess and his wife.

Pictured here is the congregation of First Pentocostal Church of Columbia in 1955 when the building was completed.

This iteration of the church was finished in 1976 and renamed Woodlawn United Pentacostal Church.

Today, Woodlawn stands tall on U.S. 98 east.