Pictured are the founders of the church that would become Woodlawn, Rev. E. L. Dyess and his wife.
Pictured here is the congregation of First Pentocostal Church of Columbia in 1955 when the building was completed.
This iteration of the church was finished in 1976 and renamed Woodlawn United Pentacostal Church.
Today, Woodlawn stands tall on U.S. 98 east.
In a year when celebrations have been scarce, there has been a cause for ceremony at Woodlawn Church, as they observe the 65th anniversary of their establishment.
Rev. E. L. Dyess and his wife came to Columbia in 1953 to build a church and rented a storefront on High School Avenue to hold services in until they could become established. In 1954, Rev. Dyess purchased land on Mayson Av...
