The final field is set for the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship taking place this week at The Country Club of Jackson.

The last four players in after Monday’s Sanderson Farms Championship qualifier are MJ Daffue, Zack Fischer, Steve Lewton, and Jay McLuen.

Monday’s additions complete a full field of 144 players including Zach Johnson, 12-time winner on the PGA TOUR, including two majors, the 2007 Masters and the 2015 Open Championship. Johnson is also the recipient of the 2020 Payne Stewart Award in honor of his character, sportsmanship, and dedication to charitable giving.

Also part of the field is Sergio Garcia (2017 Masters Champion and 2008 PLAYERS Championship winner), Henrik Stenson (2016 Open Championship winner, 2013 FedExCup Champion); Jason Dufner (2013 PGA Championship winner); Charl Schwartzel (2011 Masters Champion); Luke Donald (2002 Sanderson Farms Champion and former #1 in the World); and Lucas Glover (2009 US Open Champion); and FedExCup Champion Brandt Snedeker (2012 FedExCup Champion).

The 2020 Sanderson Farms Champion, Sebastián Muñoz, is back to defend his title. Muñoz finished #8 in the 2020 FedExCup Championship.

Other past champions who are returning to compete are Peter Malnati (2015), Nick Taylor (2014), Luke Donald (2002), Bill Haas (2010), Scott Stallings (2012), Chris Kirk (2011), and D.J. Trahan (2006).

“Our priority remains to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved,” said Sanderson Farms Championship Executive Director Steve Jent. “We’ve worked closely with the City of Jackson and State of Mississippi officials throughout this process, and even without fans present onsite this year, we are going to show off a great field to the world through the Golf Channel, PGA TOUR/Live, and PGA TOUR Radio, SiriusXM Ch. 92.”

Tournament play for the 53rd Sanderson Farms Championship runs October 1-4 at The Country Club of Jackson. For a full list of committed players, visit:

sandersonfarmschampionship.com/schedules-events/committed-players.