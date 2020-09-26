The Columbia Wildcats dominated cross-town rival East Marion Friday night, while the West Marion Trojans won big and the Columbia Academy Cougars got blown out.

Columbia-38 East Marion-0

The Wildcats (4-0) put up 35 points in the first quarter alone in their homecoming game and held the Eagles (0-4) to negative-5 yards of total offense for the game.

Josh Brown got things going on the second play from scrimmage, reversing field on a jet sweep and accelerating for a 60-yard touchdown. After an East Marion punt was partially blocked, Carter Smith added to the lead with a 14-yard touchdown on a quarterback sweep.

Brown then intercepted East Marion quarterback Leon Andrews to set up a 21-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Dashod Ball on a screen. Following another Eagles punt, Jonathan Wiltz powered his way into the end zone from 4 yards out. Then Greg Fortenberry got in on the action, taking his lone carry of the night 56 yards to the house to make it 35-0 with four seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Columbia started putting in its backups early in the second quarter and expanded its lead to 38-0 when Garrett Helman drilled his first career field goal, a 26-yarder midway through the second quarter.

The Wildcats racked up 331 yards of offense with 283 of it coming on the ground.

Columbia begins Region 8-3A play on its home field Friday night when Tylertown (1-3) comes to town.

The Eagles begin district play as well at Perry Central, but the game was moved to Saturday at 6 p.m.

West Marion-59 Vancleave-26

In West Marion’s homecoming game, the Trojans offense put on a show with seven first-half touchdowns in a 59-26 win over Vancleave.

Octavious Harvey got it started with a rushing touchdown in his first game back after missing last week’s game with a concussion. With 7:19 to play in the first quarter, Jartavious “Tater Rabbit” Martin scampered into the end zone. On Vancleave’s ensuing drive, Martin scored again, returning a fumble back for six. Late in the opening quarter, Larry Magee broke free for a 72-yard touchdown. But before the first quarter was over, Martin scored for a third time on a 70-yard run on the last play to extend the lead to 33-0.

West Marion's Jartavious Martin breaks free against Vancleave.

Martin picked up touchdown No. 4 midway through the second quarter, catching a touchdown from Jayden Duncan. Vancleave scored late in the second quarter to make it 39-6, but Qavonte Swanigan ran for a touchdown with five seconds left in first half to make it 46-6.

Midway through the third quarter, Jakaden Mark found pay dirt to increase the lead to 53-6. Vancleave answered right back to make it 53-12, but less than a minute later, Magee had a rushing touchdown to push it to 59-12. Vancleave added two late touchdowns in the fourth quarter with West Marion’s backups in, but it was far too little too late.

West Marion (3-1) has its biggest test of the year Friday night as Jeff Davis County (3-1) visits Foxworth. The Trojans beat the Jaguars on the road in the regular season last year, but Jeff Davis knocked them out of the playoffs on their home field.

PCS-56 Columbia Academy-22

The Cougars dropped to 0-6 Friday night in Hattiesburg with PCS scoring 28 first-quarter points en route to a 56-22 victory over CA.

Columbia Academy returns home Friday night for its homecoming game against Lamar School (3-2). Lamar beat Simpson Academy 43-7 Friday following a 25-0 over Park Place last week.