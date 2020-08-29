Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting that claimed the life of Tajuan Sinclair Kendricks Sunday.

Kendricks, 30, of Columbia was shot while in a black Mercedes Sunday afternoon around 1:40 p.m. at 1521 Hale Street. Within moments following the shooting, the police made contact with the suspected vehicle on Dale Street near High School Ave. Arrested were Bryston Martin, 21, and Dayshon Allen, 22, both of Columbia. Both have been charged with murder.

On Monday afternoon, Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly held a press conference outside of the police station.

The suspects made their initial appearance today in the Columbia Municipal Courtroom before the Judge Donovan McComb. Allen and Martin were officially charged with second degree murder and each have a bond of $100,000.

