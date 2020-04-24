State switches to safer-in-place order

Gov. Tate Reeves today announced once the shelter-in-place order expires Monday at 8 a.m., a new safer-at-home order will begin for the next two weeks until May 11 at 8 a.m.

The order follows along the lines of the shelter-in-place, still encouraging people to stay at home but steps are being taken to reopen the state.

Retail businesses may begin to have foot traffic as long as the capacity is no more than 50%. If a store is only allowed to have 100 people inside, according to the State Fire Marshall Office, then no more than 50 people will be allowed in the store to follow the CDC guidelines and social distancing.

The order still bars social and non-essential gatherings of 10 or more.

Medical and dental offices can begin to do elective procedures.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs with the State health department said the health department is to test every employee and resident in a long-term health care facility if there has been one case in the facility.

Amusements such as movie theaters, bars, museums and casinos are still closed. Barbershops, salons, nail shops, gyms, tattoo shops are also still closed.

Restaurants are still allowed to do drive-thru, carry-out and delivery meals.