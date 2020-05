The 11-year-old members of the MS Crusaders ball team started the season with fundraisers to help pay for tournaments. When the season was canceled, the team decided to donate the money raised to purchase masks for law enforcement officers and snacks for medical personnel. Pictured are Denise Terry and Caleb Boone.

