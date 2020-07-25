At the Columbia School District board meeting tonight the board voted to change the start date for students from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6 after Superintendent Jason Harris expressed concerns about a delay in receiving supplies.

Harris said while he felt everything would be delivered in time, he did not want to take the risk.

Harris indicated at the meeting that the district is firm in the Aug. 6 start date and does not anticipate further delays.

To compensate the change in calendar, the board approved students returning from Christmas break on Jan. 5 and for students to attend school on Mardi Gras.

The board at a previous meeting earlier in July had set a lengthy series of measures designed to prevent spread of the coronavirus. Students have been out since March because of the pandemic.

Marion County schools this week pushed back their start a few days to Aug. 10.