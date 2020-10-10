Honored at Thursday’s award presentation for the 2020 Fall State Special Olympics at Columbia High School were, front row, Aja’s Brown; second row, from left, Sierra Morgan, Irreona Lewis and Miracle Graves; third row, teachers Ashlee Moody and Linda Echols; fourth row, Zachary Lowery, Camron Henderson and A’Jayden Bullock; back row, teacher Allison Handshaw, Jacen Labouve, Jaylen Magee and teacher Kim Myers. Not Pictured is Ma’Kia Lewis.
Ten athletes from Columbia High School and Jefferson Middle School dominated the 2020 Fall State Special Olympics virtual games last week.
The athletes include Camron Henderson, Aja’s Brown, Sierra Morgan, Irreona Lewis, Miracle Graves, Zachary Lowery, A’Jayden Bullock, Jacen Labouve, Jaylen Magee and Ma’Kia Lewis, and all of them received awards for their skill during a presentatio...
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS.