There is a buzz of constant activities at the Columbia Country Club as the work and renovations continue to restore it back to its more glamourous days.

Pat Entrekin, who is assisting her son, Allen, with overseeing the work said Monday they have gotten a lot accomplished but still have a ways to go.

One of the things that has been changed is the flagpoles. She had new flagpoles installed so a larger flag could be flown. She said she has received a lot of positive feedback on it.

Work continues on the golf course, she said. It will not be until June before the greens are ready because the old grass on the greens is being replaced. They were unable to get the new grass installed in time, and instead it will be planted in early spring.

“It was just a gamble. It was so expensive. We didn’t know if we should plant it now and if the weather would cooperate,” Entrekin said.

The irrigation system is also being worked on. Some of it works automatically, and some of it works manually. All the dead trees have been cut and most have been removed.

New equipment has been purchased, including a tractor, a new greens mower, fairway mower and a sand fluffer. The old equipment was worn down that they now have back up, which will be a great asset for them.

Golf Pro David Pate said one side of the course is about 80% complete, and the other side still has more work that needs to be done. In order to maintain a golf course, Pate said parts of the grass needs to be cut on a daily basis.

He said the sand bunkers have had grass grown into them and will have to be done. They have thinned the pine trees to make it look more like a golf course. He said there are still a few more trees that need to be removed. Another issue they are dealing with is sink holes.

Pate said while the grass may look ready, it is not golf ready. In some places the grass, although cut, is still too high.

One of things that will come back once the greens are ready is the 4-Ball. Entrekin said that is something she has been constantly asked about and found most people are excited about.

The main building currently contains stacks of various items. Entrekin said former Columbia resident, Kay Agnew, had a restaurant in Dallas that closed, and when she heard the Country Club had a new owner, she reached out through Nick Davis at First Southern Bank. Agnew’s parents had been members for years. Agnew donated a lot of the items from her restaurant to the club, including dishes, silver and furnishings.

The area near the ladies restroom has been enclosed to allow a dressing area for weddings and special events. While work was being done it was discovered the ductwork had come loose in the attic, causing the heat and air to float around in the attic. There are three air conditioning units connected to the building, and the Entrekins replaced one of them.

Entrekin said she wants to see about updating the chandelier in the main area in order to keep with restoring the facility to its former glory days. In the prep area inside the building, wooden boards have been attached to the wall, similar to shiplap. The boards were actually cut from some of the dead trees removed from the property.

The exterior of the main building has been pressure-washed and next will be repainting it. Entrekin said new windows have also been ordered for it. The awning between the main building and clubhouse has been repaired and extended. It will also be painted.

The poolhouse has been cleaned out and is ready to be painted. She said the pool house will be able to be rented out as a party room. Entrekin said she has reached out to several pool contractors about the pool but has not been able to find out anything yet.

“Everywhere we go people have expressed how excited they are,” Entrekin said about the response she has received for reopening the country club.

Something else Entrekin said they are considering is adding three more tennis courts. She said with six courts, they will be able to host tournaments with tennis leagues and be able to join the United States Tennis Association. They are also looking at seeing what can be done to expand the parking.

“If we can do that, that will generate a lot of people,” she said.

On Nov. 21 there will be a Country Club Christmas Extravaganza beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a mimosa meet and greet. It will be a ladies fashion show featuring local boutiques with Charles Carter providing the entertainment. There will be a luncheon followed by a fashion show. There will be door prizes. Tickets are $30 each or a table of 10 for $250.

Entrekin said the place will be ready to book by the first of year. A person can call (601) 794-7580 to book the facility.