Both drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash escaped serious injury Wednesday morning in a devastating collision on U.S. 98 just east of the Marion-Lamar county line. The 2014 Ford F-150 (shown in the photo) was driven by Jacob Matthew Warren, 43, of Columbia. The other vehicle involved was a Lamar County dump truck driven by Charles Raymond Stuart, 31, of Hattiesburg. According to reports, both trucks were traveling westbound with the F150 following the dump truck. The dump truck was preparing to turn right into a county landfill site, when it was struck from behind by the F-150. Despite the apparent massive damage sustained in the crash, neither driver requested medical attention and no ambulance was dispatched to the scene. According to the MHP, the accident remains under investigation.