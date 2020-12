If you ask people, most can remember a day that stands out for them and if you ask Timmy Beal with Beal’s Collision Center & Trailer Sales, he and any of his employees will quickly tell you the date of Dec. 16, 2019. On that day, near the end of the workday around 4:46 p.m., an EF2 tornado with winds up to 112 MPH crossed over the Pearl River and made a northeast turn across U.S....