At the city board meeting Tuesday night, awards were given to police officers. From left, Officer Corey Walker, Chaplain Ryan Freeman and Detective Kyle Pickett received Certificates of Commendation for their work on a silver alert. Also, Sgt. Candace Stuart was named November’s Officer of the Month.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/existing-subscribers