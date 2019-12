Saturday you may have noticed some youth and adults at the entrances of Walmart and Ramey's asking for food donations for the Marion County Food Pantry. Jonathan Gwin from Oak Grove was finishing his Eagle Scout service project. For the past two weeks, multiple locations in Columbia and Hattiesburg have been collecting food donations for the

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://columbianprogress.com/columbian-progress-0