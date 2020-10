Sitting in his home Thursday afternoon, veteran Chuck Terrell received a gift of a lifetime. Terrell was gifted with a custom-made Quilt of Valor that was handstitched by the Quilt of Valor Foundation. Terrell said to be recognized by the Quilt of Valor Foundation and receive the quilt means a lot to him at this time in his life. While Terrell knew he was getting the quilt Thursda...