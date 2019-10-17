Bullock leads Wildcats over Trojans

The clash of the unbeatens Thursday night between Columbia (8-0, 3-0) and West Marion (8-1, 2-1) was decided by the legs of Ole Miss commit and Wildcats running back Kentrel Bullock as he guided Columbia to a 33-14 home victory with four rushing touchdowns.

With a previous win over East Marion, the Wildcats claimed their second consecutive Marion County Football Championship with the victory.

After a West Marion interception was negated by a holding penalty on the opening drive, Bullock scored his first touchdown from 12 yards and carried two West Marion defenders into the end zone from the 6-yard line.

The Trojans responded midway through the second quarter following a Columbia turnover. Wildcats quarterback Javen Moses attempted to throw a swing pass to Bullock, but it was behind him, ruled a lateral and recovered by Trojans defensive end Ka’Marius Husband at the Columbia 6. Three plays later, West Marion quarterback Jeremiah Holmes bulled his way into the end zone for a 1-yard score that gave the Trojans a 7-6 lead.

A 37-yard pass from Moses to Josh Brown on the ensuing possession preceded a 1-yard touchdown by Bullock. The Wildcats converted the 2-point try and went into halftime with a 14-7 lead.

Columbia’s defense forced a 3-and-out on the opening drive of the second half, then Bullock found a huge seam on the first play of the drive and raced 63 yards to pay dirt to make it 20-7.

The Trojans then drove down into the red zone but were ultimately stopped at the Columbia 2 for a turnover on downs. Once again on the very next play, Bullock sprinted through a big hole and went the distance for a 98-yard touchdown that made it 26-7 midway through the third quarter.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Louisiana Tech commit and Columbia free safety Jamison Kelly added the cherry on top with a 50-yard interception returned for a touchdown.

The Trojans added a late score that made it 33-14 as Qavonte Swanigan caught a screen pass from Holmes for a 14-yard touchdown.

The Wildcats will remain at home next Friday as they play host to Seminary, while West Marion travels to Tylertown.

Pictured Above: Columbia running back Kentrel Bullock breaks away from the West Marion defense for a 63-yard touchdown Thursday night. | Photo by Joshua Campbell