CHS adjusts game day parking for football

Columbia High School is addressing its parking situation for home football games and has a new plan in place.

The entrance to Walter Payton Field at the intersection of Broad Street and Branton Avenue will be closed at 6 p.m., and Pearl Street, which turns into Branton, will become a one-way street at that time.

The school encourages home fans to use the gravel parking lot next to the Columbia Fire Station behind the Columbia Waterworks building until it fills up. When it is filled a sign will be placed on Eagle Day Avenue signifying it is at capacity, and fans will be directed to park on the practice field by using the dirt road entrance on R.A. Johnson Drive coming from Eagle Day. Visiting fans are to use the practice field for parking only.

The practice field is considered primary parking, and the gravel lot is secondary parking.

The parking spots in front of the fieldhouse are reserved for handicap parking, the spaces outside of the fence of the stadium on the south end zone side along Pearl Street are reserved for fire and busses and the parking across the street from the field house are reserved for police.

Athletic Director Greg Owen said the adjustment is to make game day parking faster, easier and safer for all parties.

“We’re just trying to create a good game day flow and prevent build ups of traffic,” he said.

Owen added the school doesn’t control parking around Friendship Park or off of Broad Street because the school district doesn’t own the property.

Pictured Above: The dirt road entrance on R.A. Johnson Drive. | Photo by Joshua Campbell