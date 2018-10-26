Friday Night Lights: Road losses for CA, CHS, West Marion

Friday night proved tough for Marion County teams as Columbia, West Marion and Columbia Academy all lost on the road.

East Marion (5-5, 3-2) was the lone bright spot as it blew out Mount Olive (1-10) 30-0.

In other action:

Seminary 21, Columbia 14

With the Region 8-3A title on the line, the Columbia Wildcats surrendered 21 fourth-quarter points in a 21-14 loss to Seminary on the road.

Columbia had only allowed five first downs through the first three quarters, but Seminary finally found its footing offensively.

With the loss, the Wildcats finish the regular season 8-2 and 4-1 in district and will host Morton (3-8) in a first-round playoff game as the No. 2 seed from Region 8-3A.

Ralpheal Luter scored on a 10-yard run in the first quarter and connected with De’Torres Lewis on a 56-yard touchdown in the fourth for the Wildcats.

Tylertown 31, West Marion 14

At Tylertown with the fourth and final playoff spot from Region 8-3A on the line, West Marion’s season ended in a 31-14 loss to the Chiefs.

The Trojans (7-4, 1-4) trailed just 9-7 entering the fourth quarter but gave up a couple of quick scores as the game fell out of reach.

Both of the West Marion touchdowns came on passes from Jeremiah Holmes to DonTavius McGowan: a 16-yarder in the third quarter after Tylertown fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half and a nine-yarder in the fourth.

Bayou Academy 35, Columbia Academy 26

The season came to an end for Columbia Academy on the road in Cleveland as No. 8 seed Bayou Academy won 35-26 over No. 9 seed CA.

The Cougars finish the season at 3-8.

Caption: West Marion head coach Brad Duncan addresses his team after a season-ending loss Friday night in Tylertown. Photo by Mark Rogers.