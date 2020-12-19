Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced additional COVID-19 measures in an effort to keep Mississippians safe during this holiday season. The Executive Orders that are in place are set to expire on Friday, January 15th, 2021.

The following counties have been under county wide mask mandates after meeting the certain requirements in relation to COVID-19:

Adams, Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Itawamba, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Stone, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Washington, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo Counties.

These counties that are being added today have also met the specific criteria to be placed under a mask mandate:

Benton, George, Greene, Hancock, Humphreys, Jasper, Leake, Newton, Pike, Quitman, Smith, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Warren, Wayne and Wilkinson Counties

As of now, 78 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are under mask mandates. While this holiday season is coming up, please remember to social distance, keep gatherings small, and wear your mask.

“We all need to be extra aware. You know what to do! Protect yourself and your family. Stay safe, and Merry Christmas,” Governor Tate Reeves said.