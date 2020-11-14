Wednesday morning at The Seeds Restaurant, local marines gathered together to celebrate the Marine Corps 245th birthday. Above, Mark Retcho welcomes everyone while Anthony Smith looks on.

Above, clockwise, from left, Edward Hough, Duane Van Fleet, George Brown and Terry Anderson look at an old military photograph.

From left, Austin Randall and Carol Durham talk with Veterans Service Officer Dewey Blansett.

Al Gene Webb, the oldest marine present, and Lori Williamson, the youngest marine, present stand together after cutting the cake. It is a marine tradition for the oldest to cut the first piece of the cake and the youngest to cut the second piece to symbolize the transfer of the fighting spirit from the past to the present.