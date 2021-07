Columbia High School junior Devyn Peters has been selected to attend the HOBY World Leadership Congress at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas on July 25-31. Since 1968, the HOBY World Leadership Congress (WLC) has empowered students around the world to broaden their perspective and begin to see themselves as part of something larger — the global community we all share. As the global aspect of HOBY’s Pathway to Leadership, the WLC is a weeklong program designed to empower rising junior and senior high school students to become more confident and mature leaders and active global citizens.