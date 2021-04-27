Kevin Rashawn Adams, 33, Carson, arrested by MCSO, charged with NCIC Hit.

Montarrio Montreal Adams, 27, Carson, arrested by MCSO, charged with driving while license suspended; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance; requirement of use of safety seat belt system by operator and passengers in a passenger motor vehicle, protection of children.

Thomas James Bennett, 31, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); SUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Amber Bishop, 25, Slidell, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility x2.

Covey Blansett, 32, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.

Debra K. Bombka, 61, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with abuse, neglect of vulnerable adult.

Jesse William Harlan Borders, 28, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with NCIC Hit; leaving the scene of an accident.

Crystal Renee Brown, 35, Columbia, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.

Matthew Rossie Brown, 64, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for DUI 1st offense.

Christopher Tyquan Conerly, 26, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for no driver’s license.

Gregory Leonard Craft, 59, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with drunkenness or profanity in public place; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Keyunna Monte Dear, 30, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); driving while license suspended; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance.

John Bertam Engles, 69, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Jarrott Tyrone Fairley, 37, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with burglary-non dwelling/commercial building, cars; burglary: possession of burglary tools; trespass: going upon enclosed land of another without consent.

Harley Ford, 23, Columbia, arrested by MDOC, arrested by probation violation.

Shelby Daniel Gates, 25, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Amanda Green, 38, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-simple assault.

Nikel Mosha Hammond, 18, Gulfport, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Christopher Derrick Hobgood, 40, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with murder; aggravated assault.

Amya Marie Johnson, 18, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with SEC. 63-1-5 requirement of motor vehicle operator’s license; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; resisting/obstructing arrest.

Christopher Rashad McGee, 29, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with disturbance of family in dwelling or house.

Patricia A. Morgan, 53, Milwaukee, WI., arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

Bridget Nicole Newman, 42, Bay St. Louis, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; driving while license suspended.

Joseph Shawn Oquinn, 43, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with SEC. 63-1-5 requirement of motor vehicle operator’s license.

David Lavon Parker, 42, Prentiss, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance.

Clarence Peters, 60, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with probation violation; driving while license suspended; DUI 1st offense-(1)(d) under the influence of controlled substance.

Beyonce Pittman, 19, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Mario Seshun Pittman, 31, Oak Vale, arrested by CPD, charged with FTA.

William Blunt Rankin, 29, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: sale/manf/pwid while in possession of a firearm; controlled substance: enhanced penalty: possession firearm at crime/arrest; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Aimee Porter, 41, Foxworth, arrested by Prisoner Transport Services, bench warrant x2.

Latasha Lynn Robbins, 44, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-sale of controlled substance w/1500 feet of church, conspiracy to sale controlled substance.

Kyle Stephens, 25, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with assault, simple; disturbance of family in dwelling or house.

Ariana Santranese Thompson, 24, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with vehicle tag: expired, swapped or none; no proof of liability insurance; obstructing public streets, etc., willful obstruction of use by impeding traffic; disorderly conduct/failure to comply; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; resisting/obstructing arrest.

Robert Michael Thornhill, 44, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-improper equipment; GJI-grand larceny; driving while license suspended; DUI 1st offense; no proof of liability insurance; SEC. 63-3-1003 designation of yield right-of-way entrances, conduct of driver at yield-right-of-way intersection, proof of failure to yield right-of-way; vehicle: reckless driving.

Roxie Dale Wilkinson, 42, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with driving while license suspended; DUI-child endangerment; no proof of liability insurance; SEC. 63-3-1003 designation of yield right-of-way entrances, conduct of driver at yield-right-of-way intersection, proof of failure to yield right-of-way; vehicle; reckless driving. n