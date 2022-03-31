Two more state titles have been brought home to Marion County from the MHSAA powerlifting championships, with East Marion freshman Adrinae Aikens winning the Class 1 girls title and West Marion senior Cade Heurtin winning the Class 3A boys state title.

Another pair of Lady Trojans medaled as well, as Alicia Ducre placed third and Annie Simmons placed fourth in the Class 3A finals. With success in the sport widespread throughout the county, both East Marion and West Marion are more excited than ever about what their students can continue to accomplish moving forward with program.

For Aikens, her first taste of competition in the sport was pretty sweet, dominating her way through each meet of the season and etching her name into the state record books en route to a state title to end her first year as a member of the powerlifting program. Aikens broke all four Region 4-2A records for girls bench press, squat, dead lift and overall weight totals. In March, she broke the South State records for bench pressing and dead lift totals to edge out her competition by five pounds and advance to the state finals.

On March 31, just one day before traveling to Jackson to compete in the final meet, Aikens blasted a home run over the left field wall for the Lady Eagles softball team, once again displaying the power that propelled her to immediate success in her new field of competition.

"I'm really excited for Adrinae and proud to see all the work she's put in pay off in such a big way," East Marion girls powerlifting coach Brad Hughes said. "For her to be doing this as a freshman is just a testament to how gifted she is and how hard she works to be the best at whatever she does.

"I still think she can be even better. That's the crazy part."

Heurtin, who was also a first-year competitor, entered the 2022 season widely unknown but made his presence felt with first-place finishes at every meet en route to his Class 3A title. West Marion powerlifting coach Don Clanton said he knew Heurtin was no longer flying under the radar once his opponents watched him warm up at the state finals while asking one another, "Who warms up with 405 pounds?"

"Cade is just a phenomenal young man and a fierce competitor, and he worked tirelessly to achieve all the goals he set for himself at the beginning of the year," Clanton said. "It was an honor to be able to coach him. We're talking about a kid who made a 33 on his ACT, so if you tell him how to do something once, that's all there is to it. It's done."

As both programs continue to grow and receive recognition for their success, Clanton and Hughes are excited to see what their student athletes can continue to accomplish forward. They might not have seen East Marion and West Marion coming this time around, but everyone knows they are coming now.

"They came in as unknowns, and they're leaving as legends," Clanton said of Aikens and Heurtin. "This can't be taken from them. Their names will be on every brochure that's handed out at state powerlifting competitions for as long as MHSAA powerlifting continues. It's a huge thing for West Marion as well as for East Marion, and I don't believe this will be the last time you hear about our kids achieving big things in this field."