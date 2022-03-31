Both the past and the present of Columbia Wildcats football were honored in Jackson on March 25, as the late great Walter Payton was recognized for his induction into the National High School Hall of Fame the same morning that the 2021 Wildcats were honored for their Class 4A state title.

Although the induction of Payton, a Pro Football Hall of Famer widely considered as one of the game's all-time greatest players, was believed by many to be long overdue, head coach Chip Bilderback said it was an honor for his team to be recognized on the same occasion as one of the greatest to ever don the blue and gold.

"It was a great experience for our players and for the coaches who got to go," Bilderback said. "I've lived in Mississippi for 20 years, and I had never been to the capitol building. For them to recognize us and to honor our players is something I think our players will always remember. Having the opportunity to represent Columbia and to have this community and this storied program recognized in that way was really special."

Both Columbia senior athlete Kentrell Jackson and right tackle Jason Townsend said it was really cool to be recognized by the state’s leaders.

“It was a very good moment to go up there and be respected by all those top-notch people,” Jackson said.

“It was awesome to get recognized on that level,” Townsend added. “To get to see everybody there and the different congratulations we got from people higher up in the state that you didn’t even know knew we were a football team, much less existed, was crazy.”

Not only had Jackson never been to capitol, he said hardly even knew it existed. The first thing they did was observe the legislature go over policies and laws, which was both Jackson and Townsend’s favorite part.

“They were announcing new bills and stuff, and we got to watch all that happen,” Townsend said. “Then they called us out and recognized us in front of everybody, and that was pretty cool.”

Townsend compared visiting the capitol to professional sports teams visiting the White House after they win the championship.

“That was the first thing I thought of,” he said. “Once I found out we were going to go, I thought, ‘Well that’s pretty cool.’ When someone on the pro level does it, they get to go to the White House. Being in high school, I got to go to the capitol.”

The Wildcats were honored for a 14-1 season that ended with a thrilling 22-21 victory over Senatobia at M.M. Roberts Stadium for the Class 4A state title, ending a 40-year drought in the program's storied history. With spring practice for the 2022 season just around the corner, Bilderback said the ceremony served as another reminder to the team of where dedication and hard work can lead them.

"There are a lot of different things since December that our players have gotten to experience that just helps them realize that winning the golden ball is a huge deal," Bilderback said. "There was a lot of hard work and sacrifice that went into it, and it's been special to see them be able to reap the benefits of that and receive the closure they deserved for that chapter. But I think it's important that our players continue to work hard because, come next season, I can promise that Mendenhall is going to be very excited to take on the defending state

champs."