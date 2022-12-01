Former Columbia Wildcat and Ole Miss Rebels running back Kentrel Bullock announced via social media Sunday morning that he will be entering his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Bullock is the second player from Ole Miss to announce his intentions to transfer since the Rebels lost to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving Day 24-22, joining defensive end Brandon Mack.

Bullock was credited with zero carries out of the backfield during his junior season due to the emergence of true freshman running back Quinshon Judkins, who rushed for 1,476 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first campaign with the Rebels. Through three years at Ole Miss, Bullock appeared in 16 games, recording 19 carries for 89 yards. He was rated as a 3-star recruit and the No. 12 player in the state of Mississippi upon graduating from Columbia in 2020.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank Rebel Nation for making me part of something special for the last few years," Bullock wrote in his announcement post. "I am grateful for the opportunity I had to play at this level. Thanks to all the coaches and staff that made me feel like I was always home. To my teammates I will forever cherish every moment we had together. I learned a lot from each and every one of you and I am very proud to call you my brothers. With that being said, I will be making the best decision for me and my future and I will entering my name in the transfer portal."