Mired in a nine-game losing streak in which they have been outscored 141-29, the Columbia Lady Wildcats have quickly learned they have a long way to go to be ready to handle the rigors of Class 4A softball.

Columbia (8-12, 0-7) lost at Purvis 13-0 on March 29 before falling to Lawrence County 18-2 at home March 31. Head coach Jamie Powell said at this stage, the wins and losses aren’t the focus for the Lady Wildcats.

“We got to develop our players — that’s the biggest thing — then winning will take care of itself,” he said.

While player development is the focus for the Lady Wildcats this season, they haven’t been competitive enough in Region 7-4A play to get the game reps they desperately need. With them consistently getting blown out, the run rule has ended a lot of their games prematurely, making it to where Columbia is only batting through its lineup once.

“This district is brutal in 4A. We’ve only played two seven-inning games out of the seven because we’ve been cut after three or four innings,” Powell said. “Looking at the big picture and building the pyramid on how to get there, you start at the base to build the foundation and keep moving forward. You try to focus on the positive things and the things we can control moving forward.”

Although the Lady Wildcats aren’t getting a ton of at-bats, there are several youngsters standing out at the plate. Freshman Jaylah McNease is hitting .436 with a .577 on-base percentage and a .641 slugging percentage, which equates to an exceptional 1.218 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage). Another freshman, Mia Miciello, is hitting .405 with a .920 OPS, while seventh-grader Emma Grace Sanders is batting .381 with a .980 OPS. Columbia’s freshman catcher, Carla Herrington, is ripping the ball exceptionally well, too, with a .351 average and a .993 OPS.

“Offensively, I’m not displeased with where we’ve been all season. Our biggest issue in district games is we’re not getting enough at-bats because defensively, we’re just not very good,” Powell said. “We’ve given up double-digit runs in every division ball game, so we can’t stop anyone from scoring. That starts in the circle then obviously goes to the defense behind our pitchers. When we do make the pitches, we’re giving too many second chances and second opportunities.”

Collectively, the Lady Wildcats have a horrible team ERA of 10.59, which doesn’t even take all the unearned runs from errors into account. The Achilles heel of the pitching staff has been giving up free bases with 89 walks and 45 hit batters, which equates to 6.7 free baserunners given up per game. Columbia’s pitchers, with Alyssa Ancalade and Miciello leading the way, have only struck out 61 batters this season.

“We have to do a better job there first and foremost before next season,” Powell said. “After that, our team fielding percentage is down around .856 — that’s rough. If you’re not pitching it and don’t make the plays when they do put it in play, (you’re not going to win). I’ve never made it to a state championship when our team fielding percentage was below .930.”

While the numbers aren’t pretty, they are to be expected with Columbia’s considerable youth. After years of having experience all over the field that led to multiple deep playoff runs, the Lady Wildcats have been gutted. Of the 23 players on the roster, 20 of them are seventh through ninth-graders. Columbia has just two seniors — Jalaysia Everett and Jessica Baker — no juniors and one sophomore, Audrey Turnage.

Powell said he likes the potential of the players within the program but that it will take time for the Lady Wildcats to realize that potential. The primary focus during the offseason will be on pitching and defense, but Powell said it’s also going to be important to develop the bottom half of the lineup offensively.

When Powell took the job in June 2021, he believed it would be a two or three-year rebuild. Now that he’s into it, though, he said it may be a five or six-year rebuild. He doesn’t mean it will take that long for Columbia to be competitive again, but rather he believes it will take that long for the Lady Wildcats to be consistently competitive year in and year out.

“I do like the outlook of the future if the athletes and parents all buy in to the work and the commitment that it’s going to take to build a program to the caliber of what I have done at other schools. It just takes a level of commitment that we have to have that is not here right now,” he said.

Columbia will be on the road this week, heading to Poplarville Thursday and Sumrall on Friday.