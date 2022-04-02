Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Emmie Lou Morgan Beal, 93, of Columbia, who passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27. Burial followed in Mt. Sinai Church of God Cemetery in Foxworth. Rev. Cory Odom officiated at the services. Bro. Kent Lucas provided special music. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until the time of the services on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She was a long-time resident of Marion County and a woman of deep faith. She was known as a mighty prayer warrior and her faithfulness extended into her family life. There she was an example as a loving mother to her children and a dedicated wife to her husband. She was an excellent cook that loved hosting family around her table. Her home was a place of joy and laughter, and all that entered felt her special love and attention. She even ensured that her grandchildren had whatever favorite food they desired.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J.F. Morgan and Lena Carney Morgan; husband, Vernon Lee Beal; one daughter, Judy Diane Beal; one son, Ricky Beal; four brothers, Sid Morgan, Roy Morgan, Hezzie Morgan and Ray Morgan, and two sisters, Lexie Smith and Helen Butler.

Survivors include her two sons, Donnie Beal (Janis) of Foxworth and Timmy Beal (Myra) of Columbia; one sister, Lula Bea Lowe of Columbia; one brother-in-law, Tommy Beal (Bobbie) of Columbia; one sister-in-law, Geraldine Mulford (W.D.) of Memphis, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren, Daniel Beal, Lee Beal, Keisha Beal, Candace Crawford, Chast Scarborough, Brandon Beal, Julie Beal Goff, Lindsey Beal Lucas, Blake Beal and Lacey Beal Smith, and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Lee Beal, Blake Beal, Kent Lucas, Ross Smith, Christian Forbes, Chris Crawford and Chast Scarborough. Honorary pallbearers were Daniel Beal and Brandon Beal.

Friends and family can sign an online guest register book at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.