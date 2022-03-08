Several Pine Belt counties have been awarded Federal Funds made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food & Shelter Program, to help support and expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in these counties. Marion County was awarded $8,473

A Local Board is responsible for distributing these funds in each community. Public or private agencies interested in applying for funds must contact Local Board Chairman, Maggie West, at Christian Services, Inc. (601) 582-5683 or mwest.csi@gmail.com for more information.

To be considered for funding, agencies must meet certain specific requirements and applications must be completed and returned no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, March 21.