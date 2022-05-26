A single-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality in Marion County on June 16.

Sandra Harris, 62, of Jayess was travelling west on Mississippi 586 when her 2008 Ford Escape left the road, veered to the left and went into a culvert.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Marion County Sheriff's Office and the Foxworth Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash at approximately 11:40 a.m. Rescue 9 helicopter was one of the first teams to arrive at the site, but according to MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer Taylor Shows, Harris was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.