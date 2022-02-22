Agricultural producers and landowners can sign up for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) until March 11. CRP is a cornerstone conservation program offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture

(USDA) Farm Service Agency, very popular in Marion County, and a key tool in the effort to address climate change and achieve other natural resource benefits.

The General CRP signup is for eligible landowners in Marion County.

“We highly encourage farmers, ranchers and private landowners to consider the enrollment options available through CRP,” said Zach Ducheneaux, Administrator of USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA).

“Last year, we rolled out a better, bolder program, and we highly encourage you to consider its higher payment rates and other incentives. CRP is another way that we’re putting producers and landowners at the center of climate-smart solutions that generate revenue and benefit our planet.”

Producers and landowners enrolled 4.6 million acres into CRP signups in 2021. There are currently 22.1 million acres enrolled,

and FSA is aiming to reach the 25.5-million-acre cap statutorily set for fiscal year 2022.

CRP Signup Eligibility General CRP elps producers and landowners establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees, to control soil erosion, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat on cropland.

Eligible landowners must have owned the land for at least 12 months before the end of the signup.

Eligible land must be open cropland with row crop or ryegrass planting history of at least 4 years during the period of 2012 thru 2017. Cropping history must have been filed on annual acreage reports each year at the Farm Service Agency Office.

Landowners and producers interested in CRP should contact their local Marion County Farm Service Agency Office at 4 Bellewood Park in Columbia, MS or call 601-731-5400 Ext. 2 to learn more about the program or to apply for the program.