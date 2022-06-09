Monday, June 20
Medical, 9 W. Division Street, 1:48 p.m., Foxworth responded.
Medical, 810 East Ave., 9:53 p.m., Columbia responded.
Tuesday, June 21
Medical, 207 Mississippi Ave., 1:55 p.m., Columbia responded.
Medical, 909 Azalea Drive, 3:03 p.m., Columbia responded.
Medical, 277 Grice Road, 4:01 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
Medical, 787 Williamsburg Road, 11:58 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
Wednesday, June 22
Medical, 434 Lafayette Street, 9:52 a.m., Columbia responded.
Medical, 711 Church Street, 5:51 p.m., Columbia responded.
Fire, 44 Country Club Drive, 6:56 p.m., Columbia responded.
Vehicle accident, Broad Street/Eagle Day Ave., 8:41 p.m., Columbia responded.
Thursday, June 23
Medical, 604 Branton Ave., 8:24 a.m., Columbia responded.
Assistance, 434 Lafayette Street, 8:25 a.m., Columbia responded.
Medical alarm, 974 Pickwick Road, 9:23 a.m., Southwest Marion responded.
Medical, 92 Water Valley Road, 9:44 a.m., Foxworth responded.
Medical, Mississippi 13 S./Jefftown Road, 9:58 a.m., Pine Burr and South Marion responded.
Medical, 200 Second Street, 12:25 p.m., Columbia responded.
Medical, 717 Mississippi Ave., 12:32 p.m., Columbia responded.
Vehicle fire, 43 Percy Road, 3:58 p.m., Foxworth and Morgantown responded.
Medical, 612 Dale Street, 4:27 p.m., Columbia responded.
Friday, June 24
Medical, 207 Mississippi Ave., 4:48 a.m., Columbia responded.
Medical, 64 New Hope Church Road, 2:01 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.
Medical, 77 S. Poplar Street, 5:24 p.m., Foxworth responded.
Grass/woods fire, 93 W. Baylis Chapel Road, 6:07 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
Assistance, 434 Lafayette Street, 7:52 p.m., Columbia responded.
Medical, 9 W. Division Street, 9:11 p.m., Foxworth responded.
Saturday, June 25
Medical, 200 Second Street, 2:59 a.m., Columbia responded.
Medical, 454 Shiloh Firetower Road, 11:39 a.m., Foxworth and Southwest Marion responded.
Vehicle accident-property damage only, Martin Luther King Drive, 1:24 p.m., Columbia responded.
Fire alarm, 405 Conner Street, 2:12 p.m., Columbia responded.
Fire, 2016 Gates Road, 2:41 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
Fire, National Guard Road, 5:11 p.m., Columbia responded.
Medical, 116 E. Rankin Street, 6:06 p.m., Columbia responded.
Vehicle accident-unknown injuries, 1480 Gates Road, 10:23 p.m., Tri-Community responded.
Medical, 304 E. Rankin Street, 10:38 p.m., Columbia responded.
Sunday, June 26
Assistance, 434 Lafayette Street, 7:54 p.m., Columbia responded.